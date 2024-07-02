Stakeholders work together to advance Ethiopia’s AfCFTA implementation strategy

The Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) in collaboration with the Policy Studies Institute (PSI) with support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) organized a National Forum for the development of National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation Strategy. The event gathered over 70 participants from various sectors, including private industries, government representatives, academia, youth, women, and developmental partners.

In his opening remarks, Gebremeskel Chala, Minister of MoTRI reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering open minds for ideas and open markets for trade. He also expressed appreciation for PSI’s involvement and ECA’s assistance in developing the Ethiopia National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy. The Minister highlighted that the forum, with its wide-ranging stakeholder representation, is a crucial step towards establishing a successful National AfCFTA implementation Strategy.

Beyene Petros, the Director General of PSI, emphasized the importance of full commitment and ownership from all stakeholders in the development and implementation of the strategy.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Mr. Wubie Mengistu, Secretary-General of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) acknowledged the Ethiopian Government for ratifying the AfCFTA agreement. He noted that ECCSA has been actively working to raise awareness and enhance readiness among the private sector for trading under the AfCFTA.

Representing the ECA, Stephen Karingi, Director of Regional Integration and Trade Division (RITD) expressed appreciation to Global Affairs Canada (GAC) for their unwavering support in advancing Africa’s integration agenda, including the support provided to Ethiopia in developing its National AfCFTA Implemetation Strategy. He noted that consultative and inclusive forums have proven to be the most effective format, based on experiences with other AfCFTA State Parties in developing their national strategies.

The forum was a pivotal platform for driving meaningful discussions and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders to advance the development of Ethiopia’s AfCFTA Implementation strategy. It marked a significant milestone for Ethiopia’s endeavors toward regional integration.

Source: ECA