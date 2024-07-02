Kits for Ghana Olympic Games team stuck at airport awaiting GH¢110,000 duty for clearance

Competition and Training kits for Team Ghana for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games are currently stuck at the Kotoka International Airport awaiting duty before clearance.

The kits, worth €20,000 were procured by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and they have been asked to pay a duty of GH¢110,000 before they could clear them for onward distribution to the athletes and officials representing Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games to be staged in Paris, France.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the GOC President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, mentioned that the kits have been sitting at the airport for over two weeks due to inadequate funds to clear them.

He said they had written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to seek tax exemption from the Ministry of Finance so they could clear the kits for the athletes ahead of the Games.

“I have been told that the letter for tax exemption is with the Deputy Minister for finance and I hope that she will work on it for the kits to be cleared for the athletes and officials,” he said.

Ghana would be represented by nine athletes from athletics and swimming in this year’s Olympic Games and the team is expected to leave Ghana on Sunday, July 7 to Strasbourg, France for the pre-games camp.

The biggest sporting event would be from Friday, July 26, 2024, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Source: GNA