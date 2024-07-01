UGMC in Ghana accomplishes six kidney transplants

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has announced that it has successfully completed six kidney transplant surgeries.

The hospital announced the feat in a press release issued June 30, 2024.

“The UGMC has so far conducted six kidney transplant surgeries with utmost precision, care, and expertise,” the hospital said.

According to the hospital, the surgeries which are its first were performed by a team made up of local and foreign medical experts.

The hospital’s Head of Urology, Dr. Emmanuel Asante, said the procedures were performed seamlessly, showcasing the Centre’s capabilities in complex surgical interventions and post-operative care.

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital indicated that the successful completion of the transplants underscores the Centre’s commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.

The first phase of the UGMC, a medical training centre cost $217 million and was operationalised in 2018. It has also been designated a quaternary institution.