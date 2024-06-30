Germany commends Morocco’s reforms under HM the King’s leadership

Germany has commended the reforms carried out by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic Moroccan society and economy.

In a joint declaration adopted in Berlin by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, Germany welcomed “the reforms carried out by Morocco, under the Leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic Moroccan society and economy.”

In the Declaration, issued following the 1st session of the bilateral Strategic Dialogue, Germany also praised Morocco’s active and constructive role and contribution, under the Sovereign’s leadership to peace and stability in the region.

To this end, Berlin reaffirmed Germany’s vision of Morocco as an essential partner of the European Union, NATO and Germany in Africa, and a crucial link between North and South.

Germany also indicated that it was “closely following the initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the African continent, including that of November 6, 2023 for the Sahel region.”

On Friday, Bourita and Baerbock held the first session of the bilateral strategic dialogue, in accordance with the joint declaration adopted on the occasion of Baerbock’s visit to Morocco on August 25, 2022.

Source: GNA