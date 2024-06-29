Ensure free and fair elections – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tells EC

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to prioritise the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV, as part of her one-day tour of the Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region, she stressed the importance of preserving the integrity and credibility of Ghana’s electoral process.

She noted how the just-ended limited registration and voter transfer exercises were marred by pockets of violence across the country, and stated that it was crucial the EC puts measures in place to prevent a repeat of such incidents in the upcoming general elections.

“Ghana’s democracy has been an envy of many countries due to its history of organizing free and fair elections,” she said. “But the violence characterizing our elections of late is very worrying.”

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also urged traditional leaders to take keen interest in how Ghana’s electoral system is managed and speak out when necessary to ensure violence-free elections.

She emphasised the need for the EC to be a fair referee by implementing processes without bias towards any political party.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s comments come ahead of Ghana’s crucial December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, which are expected to be closely contested between the opposition NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The National Democratic Congress, with Professor Opoku-Agyemang, an astute academician, as its running mate, is seeking to unseat the incumbent government, which has been criticized for mismanaging the economy and accumulating a national debt of GH¢610 billion ($52.4 billion) by the end of 2023.

Over the past seven years, Ghana’s economy has also struggled with rising youth unemployment, mounting inflation, and a rapid depreciation of the cedi with one dollar currently going for about GH¢15.3.

These issues have led to skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and basic food, making it even harder for many Ghanaians to make ends meet.

The high cost of living has become unsustainable, fueling labour unrest as people struggle to maintain their purchasing power. As a result, the country’s economic woes continue to worsen.

For his part, Chief of Akyem Tafo Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV praised Professor Opoku-Agyemang for her academic credentials and also urged the EC to be fair in its engagements with all political parties.

Additionally, he lamented the decline of the country’s agricultural sector, particularly the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana in the eastern region, and urged the next NDC administration to revitalize the sector if elected.

