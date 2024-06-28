Traditional Council cautions Fiapre people over decision to swear allegiance to Asanteman   

The alleged decision by the chief and people of Fiapre in the Bono Region to swear an oath of allegiance to the Asantehene and the Asanteman Council, has attracted the displeasure of the Odomase Number One Traditional Council in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The Council, presided by Odomfour Dr Kwasi Apraku, the Paramount Chief of Odomase Number One Traditional Area, has therefore, cautioned the people of Fiapre, near Sunyani to rescind that decision for their own interest, and that of the yet to be born generation.

Addressing a news conference at Odomase, the municipal capital on Thursday, Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen-mother of Odomase Number One explained Fiapre lands were part of the Odomase Number One, and the people had no traditional right to owe allegiance to the Golden Stool.

“We are aware of the decision being taken by the Fiarpehene Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II to owe allegiance to the Golden Stool (Sikadwa) of the Asanteman council. As a chief, he can take that personal decision, however, not with the Fiapre stool,” she indicated.

Flanked by other sub-chiefs, and clad in mourning regalia and red armbands, Nana Poduo II, cautioned the chiefs of Fiapre, warning that such a decision would not only attract the wrath of the Odomase Number One stool, but majority of the chiefs and people of Fiapre and Odomase.

“The chiefs and people of Fiapre are aware that their ancestors pleaded, and the Odomase Number Traditional Council gave the Fiapre land as a refuge to them. This is an ancient history the Fiapre people can’t hide from it,” the Queen-mother stated.

She said the chief and people of Fiapre would remain ungrateful, if they failed to recognise and acknowledge the numerous assistance, they received from Odomase Number One in those days, saying “the Fiapre people can swear allegiance to Asanteman only if they move from our land”.

Until that was done, Nana Poduo II vowed that there was no way the Asantehene could reign over the chief and people of Fiapre.

In a brief history, Nana Godlove Boateng, the Abusuapanyin (head of family) of the Krontri Royal Division of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area explained the chief and people of the Odomase were the first to settle in the Municipality around 1606.

“I think the Fiapre people must go back to history and study and understand their origin before they take that decision,” he stated.

Source: GNA