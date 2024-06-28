Sports enthusiasts propose Keta to host Beach Soccer AFCON qualifier

The Keta Beach Soccer Arena located at Keta Central in the Volta Region is in contention to host the upcoming Beach Soccer AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The men’s Beach Soccer team, the ‘Black Sharks’ of Ghana would host the Sand Elephants of La Cote D’Ivoire in a qualifier between July 19 and July 21 for the upcoming Beach Soccer AFCON tournament to be staged in Egypt this year.

Several sports patrons and lovers of beach soccer, especially at Keta, have been calling on the organisers of the ongoing beach Soccer League and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider a venue at Keta for the Ghanaians’ qualifying home matches.

According to them, the venue can host the game due to the ability to host other League games over the period.

Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, on his part, explained that Keta has contributed hugely to Beach Soccer events.

“I do not think the venue will be out of place for use. It is a venue that can host any international game, and I have seen myself what Keta can do.”

Mr Yaw Ampofo revealed that their outfit has made a proposal to GFA, adding, “We await feedback from them and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for their final decisions.”

Mr Gabriel Dzikunu, the Assembly Member for Keta Central, also expressed his readiness to help his area host the event.

“I have been responsible for organising my people every Saturday to put the place in shape for the League games, so we are ready to do more than we used to do for such a big game.”

He added that hosting an AFCON qualifier at Keta would not only boost businesses on the day but would also expose the area for international patrons to have a feel of the rich tourist sites.

Mr Ruben Dzidodo Adzaho, Chairperson of the Volta Regional Beach Soccer Committee, also confirmed their desire to host the matches at Keta.

The Keta Beach Soccer Arena offers a wide beautiful area full of natural golden sand.

The sand served as the pitch, and the igneous rock groins served as sitting stands at one side with a vast audience area to the ocean.

The venue is the home ground for the three-time champions, Keta Sunset Sports BSC, and the venue for the ongoing Zone Two League games.

It also hosted the 2023 League finals played between Cheetah BSC and Ada Assurance BSC in November 2023.

