Mr Logic in court over fraud

Christopher Nelson, aka Mr Logic, a musician, has appeared before a Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding an American of $21,000 and GH¢48,000.

Nelson is alleged to have collected the monies under the pretext of securing the American citizen a resident permit in Ghana but failed.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense.

Nelson, represented by counsel, was admitted to bail of GH¢400,000, with three sureties, two of whom are public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 and living within the court’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, the court said the other surety shall be justified with title deed.

The court presided over by Halimah El-Alawa Abdul Basit also ordered Nelson to deposit his passport at the Court’s Registry and report to the Police every two weeks.

It also directed the prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements for Case Management.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, earlier did not oppose bail, but prayed to the court that the bail conditions should compel the accused person to appear in court as well as the police pending the final determination of the matter.

The case as narrated by the prosecution is that the complainant Khori Edward Lweis is an American citizen residing at Pantang, Accra.

The prosecution said the accused person also resided at Pantang.

The prosecutor said in May 2023, the complainant and his family visited Ghana and were introduced to one Monica Spence, who claimed to be under the management of Mr Logic’s Music management.

The prosecution said the accused person during the conversation intimated to the complainant that, he could get resident permit issued to him to be able to live and work in Ghana but at a fee.

The court heard that the complainant became interested, and that the accused person took advantage and demanded and collected cash in the sum of $21,000 under the pretext of securing resident permit for the complainant and his family.

The prosecution said the accused person collected GH¢48,000 again from the complainant for taxes payable to the government.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant carried out his own investigations and discovered that the transaction was not legitimate, and the funds charged by the accused person were unathorised.

On May 11, 2024, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was invited many times by the Police via his cell phone to assist in investigations, but he failed.

The prosecution said investigations extended to the Ghana Immigration Service indicated that the cost of the resident permit was $1,000 per person.

The prosecutor said accused summons was prepared and served on the accused to appear before the Court.

Source: GNA