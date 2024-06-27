Bawumia submits Opoku Prempeh’s name as Running Mate to President

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented the name of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka NAPO, as his Running Mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sources close to the presidency said a meeting was held Tuesday night at the Jubilee House where Dr Bawumia sought advice from President Akufo-Addo regarding his choice of a Running Mate.

The NPP Flagbearer is expected to meet with the Party’s Council to formally present his choice. If accepted, a formal announcement will follow.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, 56, is currently the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency – a seat he has occupied since 2008.

Born on Thursday, 23rd May, 1968, Dr Prempeh is a native of PAKYI-NO 2, in the Ashanti Region.

He is a former Minister of Education and a Medical Doctor.

He had his post-Graduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

He also studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to joining Parliament in 2009, Dr Prempeh served as Chief Executive Officer of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003, serving the National Health Service, United Kingdom as Senior Health Officer.

Dr Prempeh also had a short stint at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a Medical Officer from 1995 to 1997.

In his last four terms in Parliament, Dr Prempeh served on several Parliamentary Committees such as Health, Appointments, Special Budget, and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Prempeh as Minister of Education in January 2017 and he subsequently served as a Member of Cabinet.

President Akufo-Addo, at the commencement of his second term in 2021, named Dr Prempeh as the Minister of Energy.

Source: GNA