Attorney-General calls for Hopeson Adorye’s case docket for advice

The Attorney-General has called for the case docket of Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change, for advice.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, told the Dansoman Circuit Court that the case docket was with the Attorney-General.

He, therefore, prayed for a date awaiting the advice of the Attorney-General.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to July 31, 2024.

Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party was picked up over claims of detonating explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Election.

The self-confession by Adorye went viral leading to calls for his arrest and interrogation.

Facing a charge of publication of false news, Adorye has pleaded not guilty.

He is currently on a GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties, one justified.

As part of his bail condition, he was also required to be reporting to the Police once a week

Source: GNA