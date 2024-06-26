University of Ghana lecturer, students busted over bed, room allocation scandal

Two students and a lecturer accused of collecting GH¢106,800 under pretext of providing beds and rooms to students at the Dr. Hilla Limann Hall of the University of Ghana have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Jospeh Appiah, 25, Stephen Nimako Ansong, 24 and Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, a 58-year-old Senior Hall Tutor, have been jointly charged with conspiracy and 32 counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Appiah and Nimako have been additionally charged with abetment of criminal offence namely corruption of and by public officer.

Dr Ayeh is also facing an additional charge of corruption of and by public officer.

The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 each, with a surety each.

The trial judge ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosures and adjourned the matter to July 30, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, told the court that the complainant, Professor Gordon Awandare was a Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon.

It said Appiah and Ansong were level 400 students at the University and Dr Ayeh, a lecturer and Senior Hall Tutor of Dr Hilla Limann Hall of the same University.

Chief Inspector Lawer said on October 17, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Accra Regional Police Command to conduct investigations into alleged ongoing bed-selling at Dr Hilla Limann Hall of the University .

The prosecution told the court that the complainant alleged that some students and staff of the University were demanding and collecting money from students of the University under the pretext of allocating room and beds to students at the said Hall.

The prosecutor said on October 18, 2023, a team of detectives from the Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department led by a former Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Osei-Agbogah, visited the University of Ghana to commence with investigations into the matter.

During investigations, thirty-two (32) students who fell victim to the scheme were identified and contacted and they confirmed that Appiah and Ansong demanded and collected various sums of money ranging from GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,500 from them and assured them that beds and rooms would be allocated to them.

Appiah and Ansong were arrested and during interrogation they admitted that they were engaged in accommodation and bed selling deal with Dr Ayeh.

The prosecution said it was also discovered that Dr Ayeh after assuming office conspired with Ansong to search for students in need of accommodation and bed at the Dr Hilla Limann Hall.

The prosecutor said Ansong also informed Appiah to look for prospective students.

The Court heard that the accused persons succeeded in collecting a total amount of GH¢106,800 from 32 students under the pretext of offering them accommodation and beds at Dr Hilla Limann Hall, but failed.

The prosecution said Ansong had refunded GH¢30,000.

Source: GNA