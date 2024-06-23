Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union calls off strike

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has called off its nationwide strike.

The Leader of the Union has, therefore, asked the members to resume work on Monday, June 24, 2024.

This follows a directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for the Union to end the strike and return to the negotiation table with the Government.

The directive followed an emergency meeting held on Thursday, June 20, involving representatives from MELPWU, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The MELPWU on Monday June 17, 2024, declared a nationwide strike demanding improved conditions of service, which had not been considered since 2022.

Dr Cephas Akortor, General Secretary of the MELPWU, urged members to adhere to the directive and return to work.

“Having reviewed the above directive by the National Labour Commission at the national executive review meeting to call off the strike, we have resolved to put on hold the ongoing industrial action and further advise all members of the Union to return to their various places of work by Monday June 24 June 2024, and put their workplace in readiness for full operation on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.”

Meanwhile, Dr Victor Narh Batsa, Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the Union, said though members were not happy with the directive, they would obey it and return to the negotiation table.

He said they would still agitate if their demands were not met at the negotiation.

Source: GNA