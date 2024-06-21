China urged to partner Ghana to boost investment in Africa

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has urged Chinese investors to collaborate with Ghana to increase their investments across Africa.

According to him, Ghana’s central location and host to the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat put it in a prime position to be the top investment destination as well as a gateway to other African, European, and American markets.

The Minister made the call while on an official visit to China, where he highlighted Ghana’s concerted efforts to enhance entrepreneurial skills for both local and foreign investors.

He asked the Chinese business community to work with Ghana to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation to deepen commercial ties between the two countries.

Mr Hammond said that opportunities were abundant in manufacturing, textile, automotive, industrial parks, e-commerce, ICT, mining, energy, agriculture, and indicated Ghana’s readiness to collaborate with others for mutual benefits.

Other areas of investment were real estate, road construction, and financial services,

He said the government had taken steps to improve the business climate for investors in keeping with the nation’s aggressive industrialization drive.

During the visit, the Zhejiang Free Trade Zone National Lead Import and Export Co. Ltd expressed interest in financing the development of an industrial park in Ghana, with Chinese companies as anchor tenants.

The Beifang International Teaching Aids R&D Institute also expressed interest in collaborating with Ghanaian institutions to offer technical training to Ghana’s automobile industry.

