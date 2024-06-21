Agona Nyakrom launches 2024 Akwambo festival celebration

Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has launched the 2024 annual Akwambo festival of Chiefs and People of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, with a call on all to get on board to develop the area.

He dispelled rumours by some young people in the Area that some chiefs had misappropriated funds from previous Akwambo festivals.

“No chief or queenmother has misappropriated money meant for projects.

“It is unfortunate that some youth in the town had distanced themselves from the developmental agenda being pursued by the chiefs to bring the needed transformation to Agona Nyakrom, and are criticising for criticising’s sake,” he stated.

Nana Osei Bonsu said the chiefs were making efforts to get all bad roads, bridges and astro turf projects completed before the commencement of 2024 Akwambo festival.

He called on citizens both home and abroad to get on board to help raise funds to undertake more development projects and to give the town a facelift.

He reminded residents that the festival gave equal opportunity to all to contribute their quota towards the development or the town and therefore urged all to put their hands on deck.

He also revealed efforts being made by Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of the Area together with his sub-chiefs, to lobby for the needed infrastructure to give the town a deserving facelift.

The Tufuhene said the celebration would showcase the cultural heritage of their ancestors, while various family members took stock of the past and also addressed all pertinent issues affecting their wellbeing.

The Tufuhene unveiled programme of activities for the week-long festival which will commence on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with the clean-up exercise.

He said there would be a walk with the Omanhene through the principal streets of Nyakrom, KIDS Avenue and Fanfare.

There also will be a gospel and choral festival among other activities.

On Saturday, August 10, there will be a grand durbar while a non-denomination church service will be held at the Victoria Park on Sunday, August 11 to climax the festival.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku on his part, called on the people of the town to contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

He urged residents, especially the youth, to eschew negative tendencies that would mar the rich culture and traditions of the people during the festival.

Mr Alex Obo Simpson, a Human Resource Consultant, who chaired the programme, called on the people to embrace peace as the country prepared for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He pledged to sponsor the Captain’s Marathon event with a giant trophy and cash prize.

Source: GNA