Principles of international law, UN Charter must end Russia-Ukraine war – Akufo-Addo  

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging the international community to unite in upholding the principles of international law and United Nations (UN) Charter for a lasting solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The mission to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace was rooted in those principles, he noted, bemoaning the implications of the war on the entire world.

Addressing the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, the President, among others, drew attention to the devastating effects of the blockade of the Black Sea in the midst of hostilities.

He said: “The situation has led to severe shortages and skyrocketing food prices, precipitating a food security crisis across Africa.

“This has resulted in a surge in the cost of living and a looming threat of hunger and malnutrition over the continent’s most vulnerable populations.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned that the repercussions of the war extended far beyond Ukraine, threatening global stability and economic security.

Therefore, there was the need for continued diplomatic, economic and humanitarian support to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

Switzerland is leading discussions at the Peace Summit to establish mutual understanding between as many States as possible for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The discussions focus, in particular, on the various peace plans already proposed.

Generally, the dialogue is looking at the global interest, such as food safety, freedom of navigation, nuclear safety and humanitarian aspects, including prisoner exchanges.

“In concrete terms, we are ready to conduct a courageous and necessary dialogue, to compare all points of view on the Ukrainian conflict with, as a common framework, respect for international law,” the Swiss Foreign Minister and former President, Ignazio Cassis, explained in a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the Summit.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine commenced with dozens of missile strikes on cities all over the country before dawn on February 24, 2022, reports the BBC.

Since then, fighting has been raging for some two years, with Moscow’s forces edging forward in recent weeks after months of virtual stalemate.

The UN, as of July 31, 2023, had reported that some 26,015 civilians had been gravely affected in Ukraine since the war commenced, with 9,369 people killed and 16,646 others injured.

Ghana, one of Africa’s most peaceful and formidable democracies, is participating in the Peace Summit at the instance of Switzerland, the host nation, and expected to contribute significantly by making its voice heard from its perspective.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his submission, asserted that sustainable peace “is built on open, honest and inclusive dialogue”.

The Summit, he said, provided an opportunity to bridge divides and lay the groundwork for durable peace by reaffirming the commitment to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty and protection of human rights.

“The Ukraine Peace Formula, which includes the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of foreign troops and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, stands as a critical framework for achieving lasting peace.”

Acknowledging the challenges on the path to peace, the President was optimistic that “with collective determination and steadfast dedication to justice, a future where peace prevails is achievable”.

Source: GNA