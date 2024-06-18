Mahama delivers sermon to mark Fathers’ Day celebration at Assemblies of God church

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sunday, delivered a sermon at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church, as part of activities marking their Men’s Ministry Day and Fathers’ Day celebrations.

Mr. Mahama, who is a member of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church, spoke about Jesus’s parables and how they continued to teach Christians valuable lessons today.

The former President reflected on the Parable of the Prodigal Son, which teaches mankind about God the Father’s unconditional love and forgiveness.

He also delved into the Parable of the Good Samaritan, which challenges Christians to show love and compassion to their neighbours, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Mr. Mahama referred to the Parable of the Lost Sheep, reminding Christians of the value that God places on every one of them.

“As fathers, husbands, and men of God, we must reflect on these powerful parables and strive to live out their lessons daily,” he said.

He added: “Remember the importance of love, forgiveness, compassion, and everyone’s value. Just as the father in the Parable of the Prodigal Son eagerly welcomed back his wayward son, our heavenly Father waits for us to return to him.”

The former President encouraged the congregation to build their lives on the foundation of God’s word and strive to live out the powerful lessons of Jesus’ parables.

Mr. Mahama noted that the privilege to deliver the sermon was a meaningful and profound experience; saying “and I am grateful for the opportunity to share these teachings with the church”.

“May God bless you all, and Happy Father’s Day!” He stated.

Source: GNA