UEW graduates more than 9,000 students

A total of 9,019 students are expected to graduate from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) during the second session of the 28th Congregation ceremony, which commenced on June 12 and will end on June 15 at Winneba.

The graduating students were enrolled on various programmers at the 44 study Centers of the College for Distance and e-Learning (CODel) across the country, who successful completed their programmes of studies and Students from the School of Graduate studies.

Of the number, 1, 379 students will be awarded diplomas, 6,171 first degree and 1,469 awarded various postgraduate degrees.

In the first-degree group, 545 (9 per cent) obtained First Class; 1,828 (30 per cent) had Second Class Upper, 2,178 (35 per cent), had 2nd class Lower, 1,284 (20 per cent) had 3rd Class and 336 representing 6 percent, obtained a pass.

On Wednesday, June 12, a total of 2,014 students from Atebubu, Axim, Bechem, Ejisu, Enchi, Jachie-Pramso, Sefwi-Debiso, Sefwi-Wiawso, Sekondi, Sunyani, Tarkwa and Techiman of the CODel graduated.

On Thursday, June 13, 2,421 students from Kumasi AAMUSTED, Kumasi Islamic Senor High School (JHS), Tamale BATCO, Tamale-NOBSCO, Wa and Yendi study centers were presented for graduation.

Also on Friday June 14, 1,801 students from Accra academy, Accra College of Education, Accra St johns Grammar, Accra Wesley Girls, Dambai, Denu, Ho, Hohoe, Sogakope, Tema and Teshie Military Academy study centers graduated with diplomas and first degrees.

Saturday, June 15, the final day, saw 1,314 students from Asamankeses, Assin Foso, Cape, Kasoa, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Odumasi-Krobo and Winneba study centers graduating.

Also 1,469 postgraduate students from the school of graduate studies made up of 17 PhD, 221 MPhil, 70 MSc, 64 MBA, 24 MA, 976 M.Ed, 133 PGDE and 27 PGDTLHE students will also graduate.

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice Chancellor of the University reaffirmed UEW’s steadfastness in its vision of becoming an internationally renowned institution for teacher education and research.

He provided a brief overview of some of the university’s key accomplishments, showcased its exceptional graduating class and updated its stakeholders of its activities.

He mentioned the establishment of the College for Distance and e-Learning (CODel), Learning Management System Implementation, which is in progress, Introduction of master’s Degree Programmes and hosting of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) as some of its key achievements.

He congratulated the graduates for their hard work and determination to make those momentous achievements and added that they had reached that pivotal milestone not only for themselves but also for their spouses, parents, and guardians.

The VC reminded them that by their education, they had expanded their knowledge and reshaped their outlook on life, and therefore urged them to use the experiences gained as the launch pad for their future success to even greater heights.

“We are confident that the education you have received will be immensely beneficial to you and to our beloved Ghana,” he stated.

Source: GNA