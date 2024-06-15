We have enough time to choose a running mate-former NPP General Secretary   

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party has enough time to choose the Election 2024 running mate.

He therefore urged supporters of the party to re-strategize, and channel their energies into the electioneering campaign for the party to win the Election 2024 and retain political power.

“Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia still has enough time to choose a better running mate. We were in political power in 2008, and it was around August that we chose our running mate”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

Nana Boahen indicated that although the choice of running mate remained a determinant and a key index to measure the NPP’s election victory on December 7, the party must rather put much concentration on a successful political campaign, instead of the choice of a running mate.

The NPP former General Secretary said he strongly believed in the Vice President, also the flagbearer of the party, and urged the supporters and members of the NPP to give him ample time to choose a better running mate who could pair him to win the general elections.

“Alhaji Dr Bawumia and the NPP’s vision is to win the election 2024. He knows better and we must allow him to choose the best running mate to go for the elections”, Nana Boahen stated.

He also advised the party to brace itself and be in the position to accept and support the choice of the flagbearer too.

Source: GNA