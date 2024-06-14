Dreams FC breaks silence over alleged impersonation involving RTU players

Dreams FC have disclosed that their captain and team manager raised a verbal protest over the eligibility of Real Tamale United (RTU) players before the start of their outstanding league match on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently conducting an investigation into the RTU team that participated in their humiliating 8-1 loss against Dreams FC at Dawu Park.

Reports emerged that players that were named on the pre-match team sheet for RTU did not feature in the match.

Dreams FC, following these revelations, have filed an official protest with the GFA against RTU for fielding unqualified players for their outstanding match.

“The protest lodged at the GFA today is in furtherance of a verbal protest raised by our captain and team manager before kickoff after doubting the identities of the opposition players during inspection.

“The verbal protest was duly noted and recorded by match officials before the start of the match. Dreams FC will not be making any further comments on this issue as it is now with the relevant judicial body of the GFA,” a statement released by the club said.

