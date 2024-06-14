Consumer Protection calls for action against illegal paint producers

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to clamp down illegal paint producers in the country.

This it said, would help to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Mr Kofi Kapito, Chief Executive Officer of the CPA disclosed this at a Press Conference in Accra.

He said the CPA’s surveillance task force had uncovered a troubling issue regarding paint products with the so called ‘American Paint’ being a notable example, which lacked approval from the GSA despite its popularity in the market.

Mr Kapito said these paints were imported into the country, packaged in unlabeled drums, lacking any indication or origin or manufacturer, contrary to GSA and EPA regulations.

The Chief Executive Officer said these unlabeled paints were then repackaged and labeled as ‘American Paints’ which were sold and distributed into the local market.

“Our investigations confirm that products manufactured in the USA, whether for domestic use or export, should not lack essential labelling, including the manufacturer’s details, batch number, ingredients, expiring date and barcode for traceability,” he said.

Mr Kapito said the CPA had informed the public that these so called ‘American paints’ were fraudulent and were misleading consumers, adding that “we have identified a concerning trend of individuals producing paints in backyards and homes.”

He said the production of paints may be hazardous if not handled professionally and in a supervised environment by skilled and professional employees under strict safety conditions as mandated by the EPA and GSA.

“These makeshift operations are often situated in communities, which now pose significant health risks to both the producers and the surrounding communities,” Mr Kapito added.

Source: GNA