Majority Leader appeals to Ghanaians to preserve nation’s democracy

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Tuesday appealed to Ghanaians to endear to preserve and protect Ghana’s democracy.

That, he said, would enable Ghanaians to reap the gains and benefits thereof and bequeath to the future generation a prosperous and peaceful Ghana.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the appeal in his welcome remarks on the floor of the House upon their resumption after the Easter Recess.

“Mr Speaker, as the House is already aware, a successful bye-election was conducted in the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region where Honourable Kwabena Boateng was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP),” he said.

“The Member was duly sworn in during the recent Emergency Sitting in accordance with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House.”

The Majority Leader took the opportunity to welcome Mr Boateng once again to the august House and encouraged him to be resourceful to the mandate of the House.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the general election would be upon Ghanaians in a few months’ time and citizens would once again have the opportunity of exercising their legitimate right of electing a President and Parliamentarians to serve and steer the affairs of the country.

He noted that as in any democratic dispensation, the mention of elections awakened some anxiety among the populace regardless of one’s political affiliation and the country.

He said to ensure the successful conduct of this constitutional assignment, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana undertook a number of programmes and processes aimed at ensuring the participation of eligible citizens in the electoral process as well as deliver a free, fair and credible elections come 7th December, 2024.

He said one would expect that after successfully experimenting with those processes for 30 years and more, Ghanaians would allow constitutionally mandated institutions and organs of State to perform their duties as provided for by the Constitution with no interference or hindrance from any group of persons or individuals.

He said unfortunately, there were some distractions in the path of the EC in the discharge of its duties.

“However, thanks to our beloved people, and the unity we enjoy, many of these issues and misunderstandings have been resolved”.

Mr Afenyo-Markin commended the EC for the conduct of a successful, smooth and generally event free registration exercises throughout the country and assured it of Parliament’s support in their efforts to, once again, deliver a credible general election.

“Mr Speaker, we are all beneficiaries of democratic governance and it is incumbent upon us to ensure its sustenance and continuity and this can only be achieved by engendering the trust and confidence of the populace in the process”.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin said democracy had brought so much benefit to the country that he expected every well-meaning citizen to protect the peace and harmony they enjoy.

He said it was imperative that Ghanaians avoided any incendiary statements and accusations that could harm the nation’s democracy, peace and unity.

Source: GNA