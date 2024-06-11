I won’t set aside due process in fight against corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is committed to abiding by the rule of law and natural justice in the fight against corruption.

He said his administration was law-abiding, therefore, the government would not set aside those principles in that campaign.

“I am sure we are all aware of the statement by former President John Dramani Mahama, stigmatising me as a clearing agent, because for him, mere allegation without law is enough to merit condemnation of an accused public official, especially one of my administration,” he noted and insisted that his government would not abandon due process.

The President said this at the inauguration of the Law House, an edifice constructed for the Ministry of Justice, in Accra.

He was unequivocal that his administration had taken some of the best measures in combating corruption in all its forms, citing the various laws passed under his tenure to protect public resources.

“Administratively, series of far-reaching measures have been undertaken by my government to help in the fight against corruption,” he stated.

Generally, a number of Acts have been signed by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Office of the Attorney-General, Audit Service, Ghana Police Service, Financial Intelligence Centre, National Investigations Bureau, amongst others, to this end.

Additionally, the use of technology had been pivotal in the effort to combat corruption, the President said.

“We have introduced digital platforms for public procurement processes, reducing human intervention and minimising the opportunities for corrupt practices.”

President Akufo-Addo said those platforms had increased transparency, efficiency and competitiveness in public procurement and ensuring that public resources were judiciously used for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mr Godfred Yeboah-Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, lauded the President for his unflinching support to the cause of justice delivery in the country.

He was hopeful the new Law House, which also housed the Office of the Attorney-General, would contribute significantly to effective work.

Work on the 12-storey facility commenced some 23 years ago under Nana Akufo-Addo, the then Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

It contains offices, libraries, conference room, and study room, amongst others.

Source: GNA