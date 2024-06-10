Rose Yeboah breaks national high jump record, qualifies for Paris Olympics 

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has broken the national high jump record and earned a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The highly-rated Ghanaian high jumper cleared 1.97 m at the 2024 NCAA D1 to secure automatic qualification to the Paris Games.

The 21-year-old became the first female Ghanaian athlete to win the NCAA Division I national championship.

This would be the first time Rose Yeboah would represent Ghana at the summer Olympics, thereby joining Ghana’s 4×100 quartet, who have also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Rose Yeboah was sensational for Ghana at the recently held African Games, winning gold after clearing a height of 1.90 m.

She also won gold for Ghana at the 2019 African Games as well as another gold at the 2022 African Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

