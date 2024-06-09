Lack of resources said to pose challenge for startups

Madam Arian Simeone, the Founder of Fearless Foundation, says lack of resources, including education, network and mentorship poses a significant challenge for startups in the ecosystem.

The Fearless Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides capital, community, mentorship, and education to women entrepreneurs.

She said without access to quality educational resources tailored for entrepreneurship and business management, founders may lack the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of starting and growing a business, hence the need for education.

“This includes understanding market dynamics, financial management, marketing strategies, and legal compliance,” she said.

“In regions where entrepreneurship education is lacking, aspiring founders may struggle to develop viable business models and effectively execute their ideas.”

Madam Simeone was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at an engagement in Accra with entrepreneurs from MESTAfrica.

MEST Africa are providers of critical skills training, funding, and support in software development, business, and communications to Africa’s tech entrepreneurs.

Her engagement with the organization has resulted in GH¢20,000.00 grant to be given to one local entrepreneur whose creativity resonates with Arian Simeone’s mission.

She said building a strong network of contacts within the industry was crucial for startups to access opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and customer acquisition.

Mentorship played a pivotal role in guiding startup founders through the various stages of growth, providing practical advice, feedback, and encouragement based on the mentor’s own experiences.

“Without access to experienced mentors who can offer guidance on strategy, decision-making, and problem-solving, founders may struggle to navigate uncertainties and make informed choices,” Madam Simeone said.

She said the startup space in Ghana was more than expected, looking at the varieties of talents on the African continent, producing great tech entrepreneurs.

A-good brand story, strong team and how much traction one had were initial indicators that contributed to the success of startup businesses.

Source: GNA