Court jails man 12 months for stealing GH¢3,500 laptop

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 12 months’ imprisonment for stealing a laptop of an artiste who offered him a place to sleep.

David Boateng, charged with stealing an HP Laptop valued at GH¢3,500, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susan Eduful convicted Boateng on his plea.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu said the complainant Evans Kotey Djanie was an artiste residing at Teshie First Junction and that the accused person resided at Ashiaman.

The prosecution said on May 5, 2024, at about 2:00 pm, the complainant was having a voice training at Teshie Roman area when the accused person, now convict, approached him and told him that he (accused) had come from Koforidua to Accra to work but had no place to sleep and needed help.

According to the prosecutor, Djanie took Boateng home, left him in his room and went back for the training.

The prosecution said at about 3:30am, the complainant returned home only to detect that Boateng had stolen his HP Laptop computer valued at GH¢3,500.

On May 19, 2024, at about 8:00pm, the Boateng came back to Teshie again and met Djanie behind the Teshie Police Station and demanding money from him without knowing he was the same person he had stolen the laptop from.

The prosecution said Djanie made Boateng out and asked him to follow him to a Momo vender for some money.

On their way, Boateng also made the complainant out and took to his heels.

The prosecution said the Djanie shouted for help and got Boateng arrested and escorted to a police station.

Boateng in his caution statement admitted the offence and he led the police to retrieve the laptop computer at Ashiaman.

Source: GNA