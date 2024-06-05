Court grants bail to unemployed man accused of illegal mining

The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted a GH¢150,000.00 bail with two sureties to an unemployed man for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Kobeng in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Solomon Owusu Ansah, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court, presided by Mr Robert Addo, on June 17, this year, for case management conference.

Police Detective Inspector, Mr Ntim Boadu, told the court that the complainant, Nana Owusu Acheampong, was a farmer and the Krontihene of Kobeng.

He said on May 31, this year, at about 12 noon, the complainant reported the accused person to the Nkawie police for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities and he was arrested.

The accused, in his caution statement, claimed to have bought the portion of land from a family member of the complainant for mining but stopped working when the complainant ordered that all mining activities on the land should be suspended.

Detective Inspector Boadu said the accused led the police to his old mine site and showed them the abandoned mine pit.

However, after further investigations, he was charged and arraigned.

Source: GNA