Loughborough University explores sporting prospects in Ghana

Loughborough University, the United Kingdom’s (UK) leading University for Sport, is seeking to deepen its footprints in Ghana through sports education.

The University is poised to help Ghana develop the sports sector through research collaboration in sports science and administration.

During a three-day visit to Ghana, a delegation led by Prof. Nick Jennings, Vice Chancellor and President of Loughborough University visited the Minister of Youth and Sport to discuss the country’s sporting aspirations and ambitions, building on the back of a successful hosting of the African Games.

The Loughborough delegation also held a meeting with heads of various sports federations at a colloquium on Monday to discuss collaborative opportunities for the sports industry.

During a press briefing, Prof. Jennings noted that Ghana has a lot of potential in sport that could be “shaped and professionalised” in terms of sporting performance, management, and event planning.

“The plan is to develop Ghana’s sporting ecosystem, and also look at ways to improve health and well-being for the good of the country.

“Loughborough is the world’s best university for sports related subjects and so quite naturally the government wanted to speak to us. We were very happy to meet and discuss how our research and expertise could support Ghana’s aspirations,” he said.

He said international partnerships were important to the institution as they provide an avenue for the University to ensure their academic research has a global impact. “We want to make the world a better place. We want to improve the lives of people and the planet. And universities like Loughborough can do that by the way we engage,” he said.

Beyond sport, the university is seeking to collaborate in the area of food and nutrition, climate change, health, among others.

Professor Malcom Cook, Dean of the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering indicated that the University had embarked on a modern energy cooking system project which seeks to do away with the use of fossil fuels in homes.

He also disclosed that the University was also working on projects to improve ventilation for local hospitals in Accra.

Source: GNA