Salesman convicted for stealing from employer

A sales officer with of E-NAT Mineral Water, Solomon Amoako, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa District Magistrate’s Court Two for stealing his employer’s GH¢2,450. 00.

The convict, popularly known as Sky, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Patrick Essien, told the court, presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah, that the complainant, Belinda Ghartey, is a miner and the owner of E-NAT Mineral Water and lived at Akyempim with Amoako, his employee.

He said on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Amoako and two other employees, Kwabena Asare and Kofi Amoah, both witnesses in the case, packed 350 bags of sachet water, valued GH¢2,450, into a Kia truck for sale at Esuaso, a suburb of Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Sergeant Essien said on Sunday, March 24, at about 1300 hours, Amoako and his colleagues had sold all the 350 bags of sachet water but Amoako kept the money.

The convict, who had earlier planned to abscond with the money, told Asare and Amoah to wait for him in the truck as he was going to buy something, Sergeant Essien said, adding that they waited for several hours but Amoako did not return.

They, however, went home to park the truck after all attempts to locate Amoako’s whereabout failed.

He said Asare and Amoah, who became anxious that the complainant would arrest them, proceeded to Amoako’s hometown at Twifo Praso to look for him.

The court heard that on March 27, the witnesses, with the help of a community police officer, arrested Amoako at Twifo Himan and handed him over to the police.

Source: GNA