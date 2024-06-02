All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers – Dr Bawumia

Beginning June 17, this year, all children in basic school across the country will start to receive Ghana Card numbers to give them special identity.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), announced this at Dambai during his visit to the Oti region.

He said the Government, through collaborative efforts with the Ghana Health Service, the Births and Deaths Registry (BDR), the Ghana Statistical Service and the National Identification Authority (NIA), has integrated these systems for easy deployment.

The integration would ensure that every child from 0-13 years in Ghana would immediately be provided with a unique identity number, linking him or her to the parents’ identity and securing their place within the national identity system.

Dr Bawumia said the Ghana Card “is not just an ID, but also a promise to our children of a future, where their identity and rights are recognised from their very first birth.”

“It is a testament to our commitment to building an effective, efficient responsive and accountable public sector that meet the needs of the Ghanaian citizenry,” Dr Bawumia said.

Thereafter, he proceeded on a tour to the Dambai Saturday market, where he was warmly welcomed by the market women, with other traders and residents rushing to catch a glimpse when he made a stop over to exchange pleasantries with them.

This took Dr Bawumia and his campaign team close to an hour to get to Presbyterian Church, where he was scheduled to meet with the ‘Youth Connect’ participants.

The campaign tour has been marked by vibrant hospitality, where supporters have expressed their confidence in his leadership and the NPP’s ability to steer the country towards greater success.

Source: GNA