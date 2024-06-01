Ghana Cocoa Board announces closure of the 2023/2024 main crop season

The Ghana Cocoa Board on Friday said the purchases for the 2023/2024 main crop season would cease at the close of business on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by Joseph Boahen Addo, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD said: “In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from up-country, COCOBOD had decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00pm on Thursday June 13, 2024.”

Source: GNA