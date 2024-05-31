The Hunger Project Ghana engages community on food security

The Hunger Project Ghana (T-HPG), a non-governmental organisation empowering community partners to end their own hunger and poverty, has emphasised the need for deliberate efforts to achieve food security as the world marks World Hunger Day.

The Organisation spent the day at Kurofa, a farming community in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, engaging the locals on basic ways to overcome hunger through food production and preservation.

Resource persons from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Municipal Health Directorate were on hand to empower the people on how best to produce and consume healthy foods to sustain their families.

To maximise plantain production which is one of the staple foods in the area, some MoFA staff did a practical demonstration on how to nurse plantain suckers in multiples for planting.

The demonstration, according to the representatives from MoFA, was important because most farmers struggled to get adequate suckers for large scale plantain farming and urged farmers to adopt those simple methods to increase their incomes.

Beyond producing the crop, the Women in Agricultural Development Directorate of MoFA, also took them through value addition as well as preservation of the produce when it is in season to ensure food security all year round.

They were taught how to process plantain into flour, chips and other products so they don’t go waste due to lack of market and its perishability – a knowledge transfer which was applauded by the people.

World Hunger Day is observed on May 28, annually to raise awareness about the persistent issues of hunger and malnutrition worldwide and the goal, among others, is to highlight the devastating impact of hunger on individuals, communities and societies.

“Thriving Mothers, Thriving World,” is the global theme for the 2024 celebration which emphasises the importance of the role mothers play in ensuring food security for their families and communities.

About 3.1 billion people, representing 42 per cent of the global population are estimated to be facing hunger issues including malnutrition, according to The Hunger Project.

Madam Consolata Soyiri Dassah, Director of Programmes, T-HPG, said the role of women in feeding households could not be overemphasised and stressed the need for women to be economically empowered so the world would thrive.

She said it was important for women to have knowledge on nutrition, what they grow and practically get involved in food production to be able to substantially contribute to the reduction of hunger.

“It is not only about filling the belly with any kind of food, but women must know how to include nutritious foods in household meals using locally produced foods,” she noted.

She entreated the people to embrace all they had been taught not only to improve their yields, but also contribute to global efforts aimed at tackling hunger.

Source: GNA