Hundreds rush to EC office to meet deadline for limited registration

Hundreds of new registrants thronged the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to register for their voter ID cards, as the process ends today.

The registrants were aiming to register before the deadline of the ongoing exercise, which commenced on Tuesday May 7, 2024.

A visit to the district head office by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), sighted hundreds of people struggling to meet the deadline of today.

Information gathered by the GNA revealed that the new registrants spent almost two days hustling to be registered at the EC office.

However, the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are working tirelessly around the clock to meet the closing of the exercise.

Ms Adiza Merigah, a new applicant, and other people appealed to the EC to extend the exercise to Friday.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of EC, when contacted, expressed the hope that all those in the queue would be attended to before the day closed.

He noted that 2,635 new applicants had been registered, and 67 applicants challenged.

Source: GNA