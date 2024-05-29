Ghanaians express worry over spate of destruction of country’s water bodies

A cross- section of Ghanaians at a multi-stakeholder forum have reiterated the call on leadership to pay attention to the looming water crisis likely to be caused by illegal mining activities.

At the forum held under the Open Government Partnership programme being run by the Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Assembly, the participants noted that many of the country’s water bodies, particularly in mining regions, were now dead with chemical pollution from unscrupulous individuals who ply their illegal mining activities in and around water bodies.

Mr Gilbert Siaw Afriyie, new Takoradi Assembly Member, in his contribution, recalled with nostalgia when these rivers and water bodies provided food as fish protein and quenched their thirst.

Madam Harriet Addy Woode, a Civic Educator, described the current water crisis as an early warning signal to the social and economic insecurity that lingered and blamed leadership for the mess.

Ms. Christy Yankson, member of the Persons living with Disability Association, said, “despite the abundance of resources, leadership continues to fail us.”

Source: GNA