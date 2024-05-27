Ekumfi youth call for action against misappropriation of assembly funds

The Ekumfi Youth Association has called for immediate action against persons involved in the misappropriation of the District Assembly’s Common Fund to deter others from indulging in similar acts to ensure the district’s growth.

The Association said it was shocked to hear the misappropriation of some CH¢690,000.00, representing 40 per cent of the Common Fund for the Ekumfi District, during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Officials of the Assembly were asked to explain how the amount was misappropriated.

This was in a press release issued on behalf of the Association and signed by Messrs Joseph Cobbina, General Secretary, John Abakah, President and Aboradze Kwamina, Patron, copied to the media.

The PAC indicated that the Assembly was required by law to spend just 10 per cent of its share of the common fund on administrative expenses, but the office spent an additional 30 per cent, which was expected for development projects.

“We acknowledge that the said amount was purposely used to run the Assembly, which has been affirmed by the leadership. However, we consider the decision for using that amount for recurrent expenditure as unfortunate and a purposeful bid to deprive the good people of Ekumfi development,” the statement said.

It said the dismay expressed by the PAC Chairman, Mr James Kluste Avedzi, indicated the seriousness of the issue.

“Frankly, as youth, we are deeply saddened and dismayed at our leaders for allowing this infringement to occur and we blame them for our district’s underdeveloped,” the statement said.

The Association affirmed its support to the Committee’s recommendations to hold accountable those involved in the infractions.

It urged the government to promptly establish an independent body to conduct full scale investigations into the matter and set timeliness to compel those involved to refund the money.

That would enable the Assembly to use it for the development of the area and improve the lot of the people.

Source: GNA