ACBF to launch Enhancing Leadership and Governance in Public Finance Management Programme

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) will launch a new programme to train public officials in Africa in public finance management.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the organization said it is making a significant stride in Africa’s public finance management landscape with the launch of the Enhancing Leadership and Governance in Public Finance Management (ELG-PFM) programme.

The programme to be launched May 31, 2024, during the African Development Bank Annual Meetings (AfDB) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, is a collaborative effort between the ACBF and partner countries.

“It aims to improve public finance management functions in African countries by enhancing effective leadership and governance processes. The initial partner countries are Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Zimbabwe,” the release said.

The release notes further that the programme seeks to enhance the soft skills of public finance management institutions, making them more effective and leading to significant improvements.

It also focuses on achieving better budget performance throughout the PFM value chain to ensure adequate public delivery in the partner countries. It is further expected to boost senior public officials’ leadership and governance skills in Ministries of Finance, promote information exchange and peer learning among senior public officials, and strengthen oversight and accountability functions in public financial management in partner countries.

“Good public finance management practices will optimize resource allocation, prioritize public needs, and improve service delivery,” it added.

Commenting on the programme, Mamadou Biteye, the Executive Secretary of ACBF, says: “Today’s PFM system context is characterized by socio-political crisis, climate change, and digital transformation. These dynamics necessitate a proactive approach toward enhancing the capacities of leaders to foster adaptability and transformation within the region. This requires active capacity-building interventions for adaptative and transformational leadership in Africa to deliver quality public service through effective PFM.”