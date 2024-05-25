Our call has been to ban e-cigarettes in Ghana – VALD-Ghana

Mr Labram Musah, Executive Director of the Vision for Alternative Development-Ghana (VALD-Ghana), a civil society organisation says that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorically stated that tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and vapes cannot be safely recommended for use.

“Our call has always been to ban all novel and emerging tobacco and nicotine products in Ghana as they have no public health gains for present and future generations,” he said.

He urged African governments to gather the political will to strengthen the implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and resist tobacco industry interferences through threats and intimidations.

Mr Musah made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting to shed light on research on “Novel and Emerging Tobacco and Nicotine Products in Ghana” by the School of Public Health, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The main objectives of the study are to understand and document the sale and marketing of products, examine the feasibility of enforcement, given the nature and form of the products in Ghana and to recommend based on best regulatory practices and approaches at national, regional, and global levels to address e-cigarette menace.

Mr Musah said in the African Region about 44 countries including Ghana had signed and ratified the WHO FCTC and the tobacco industry had mounted aggressive marketing tactics on e-cigarettes targeted at children and young people in Ghana.

The Director stated that the industry’s resistance to tax increases on tobacco products amount to interfering in governments’ ability to provide accessible and affordable cessation support.

“Article 14 of the WHO FCTC Guidelines on Cessation has specified that parties can consider placing the cost of cessation support on the tobacco industry and retailers, through such measures as designated tobacco taxes and annual tobacco surveillance/control fees for the tobacco industry and retailers.

“This will help counter the undermining possibility of sustainably financing cessation efforts,” he said.

Mr Musah said; “As we proceed with today’s agenda, let us be mindful of the evolving landscape of tobacco products and the need for proactive and robust regulation. Your insights and contributions are vital in shaping a path that safeguards the health of our nation, particularly our younger generation.”

He stated that since the ratification of the WHO FCTC in 2005, Ghana had demonstrated a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the health of its citizens, adding that; “However, the journey towards a tobacco-free nation is not without hurdles that are hindering the full realization of comprehensive tobacco control measures.”

“It is in this light that this study by KNUST is not just timely, but pivotal. This research illuminates the current landscape of Non-Combustible Electronic Tobacco Products (NETPs) in Ghana, mapping out their prevalence, usage patterns, and societal perceptions.

“The findings of this study are not merely data points; they are the clarion call for policymakers to fortify our defenses against the onslaught of aggressive marketing by the tobacco industry. They serve as the scientific bedrock upon which we can build robust policies to protect our country,” he said.

Mr Musah said the studies suggested that while these products may contain fewer toxicants than traditional cigarettes, they are not risk-free and may serve as a gateway to smoking for non-smokers, particularly children and young people who are the prime target.”

Source: GNA