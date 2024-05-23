Unbeaten Black Starlets beat Benin to book semifinal spot in WAFU B Championship

The Black Starlets of Ghana secured their place in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B Championship after beating Benin by two unanswered goals.

The hosts, who recorded a 5-1 victory over Cote D’ Ivoire in their opening campaign of the sub-regional championship needed a draw to sail through to the next stage of the competition.

Goals from Mark Kagawa and Ayamga Theophilus completed the mission for Coach Laryea Kingston’s side who were in search of a place in the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana managed the game effectively to mount pressure on the defensive line of Benin in the early minutes.

It was Kagawa who broke the deadlock for the Starlets in the 19th minute after dancing through the opponent’s wall to finish off the task beautifully.

The boys in red, Ghana kept their line clean, giving the visitors no advantage to pull an equalizer.

Ayamga was in a perfect position to cement the win for the hosts with a long-range shot in the 22nd minute.

After recess, both sides created some goal-scoring chances but could not find the back of the net after several attempts.

The Starlets are now unbeaten after two games with seven goals to their credit.

Source: GNA