Speaker of Parliament starts nationwide prayer initiative

Ghana Prays, a national interdenominational prayer initiative spearheaded by Mr. Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has taken off with a maiden event held in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The End Time Assemblies of God Church in Ho on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, became host of the first edition of the intercessory prayer, which is a collaborative programme by the Speaker and the nation’s ecumenical bodies to seek divine intervention in the run up to the 2024 general elections.

Dubbed: Volta Prays, the regional event was honoured by Rev. Ebenezer Djietror, Deputy Clark of Parliament as well as leadership of both sides of the House and brought together members of the Christian faith from across the Region.

Prayers were offered for the nation and its leadership, the various arms of Government, the election exercise, and the coming leadership.

Deputy Clark, in his remarks at the beginning of the programme, said the coming electoral contest should not be taken for granted and thus it was important to seek the face of the Lord.

He said Ghana could testify to the abundant role of divine intervention in maintaining a peaceful democracy over the decades.

“I know that the Lord intervenes in the affairs of men. It is a good thing to seek the face of the Lord, and this is something every peace-loving Ghanaian should take up,” he said.

The Clark insisted on the non-political outlook of the prayer conventions, noting the presence of people from across the political divide.

“It is a symbol to all and sundry that we are in this together, so we must go back to God,” he said, asking to pray for peace beyond the elections.

Rev. Djietror said the laudable initiative should be replicated by members of other religious bodies and faith based organisations, and called on the media to support its endorsement.

Rt Rev. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, in a brief sermon, said Ghana needed to continue to seek divine support for peace and for the fight against corruption, calling also on faith bearers to consider the need to patronise the spiritual initiative.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, The Volta Regional Minister, also commended the Speaker for the insight and the effort and said the Government would ensure it received the needed support.

“This initiative is a laudable one. We applaud it and we will give it all the support.”

Mr Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament of Agortime Ziope Constituency, told the GNA that faith bearers and organisations should replicate the prayer services in their various localities to ensure the nation entirely took part in the important event.

Source: GNA