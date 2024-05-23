Minister charges new GRA board to investigate allegations of harassment

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, has charged the newly inaugurated Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate allegations of harassment of business people.

The Minister said undertaking such an investigation and ensuring that matters of harassment found were dealt with would engender trust and confidence in the Authority and make people pay their taxes to shore up revenue mobilisation.

He said this during the swearing-in of the newly appointed board members of the Authority.

“I do not want to repeat the often repeated allegations against GRA staff of harassing businesses and investors. I want to use this opportunity to say that these allegations need to be investigated. GRA staff are hardworking… and I want the Board to take the lead in investigating all these allegations,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam pledged to engage relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the challenge to make businesses and investors operate in the country peacefully, while contributing to enhanced revenue mobilisation.

The Minister reiterated the need for the Board to ensure that the country met the 20 per cent tax to Gross Domestic Production (GDP) ratio, consistent with the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Our obligations under the IMF-supported programme are very clear. We must improve our revenue mobilisation to achieve our medium target of 20 per cent tax to GDP ratio,” he said.

“We must meet all the indicative targets and structural benchmarks related to revenue collection under the fund programme. These should be the fundamental objectives of the board,” he added.

Dr Amin Adam also urged the Board to support the government’s digitisation effort to streamline tax administration and reduce the heavy dependence on human intervention in revenue generation efforts.

On behalf of the Board, Mr Joe Ghartey, expressed appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reposing confidence in them to serve on the GRA Board.

“The balance is to increase the revenue [and] at the same time, be business friendly. We have no doubt in our mind that in trying to keep up with the target, the officers of GRA will work hard, but it’s important also that we remain business friendly and the ease of doing business in Ghana improves. “

The other members of the Board are Madam Julie Essiam, new GRA Commissioner-General, Dr Alex Ampaabeng, a Deputy Finance Minister, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, Madam Susan Akomea, Mrs Araba Bosomtwe, and Mr Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah.

Source: GNA