Hopeson Adorye released after meeting bail conditions

Mr Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has been released from police custody after meeting his bail conditions on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Adorye was arrested on Tuesday on claims of detonating explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Mr Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party, and his legal team on Wednesday afternoon executed his GH¢20,000 bail requirement together with two sureties at the Dansoman Circuit Court.

His lawyers declined to speak with the media after his release.

Some supporters of the Movement of for Change, who accompanied him to the Dansoman Circuit Court, celebrated his release and vowed to support him till the final determination of the case.

On May 10, 2024, Mr Adorye said on a radio interview that he and others planned and set off explosives to scare voters in the National Democratic Congress’ strongholds in the Volta Region to help the New Patriotic Party win the elections.

The self-confession by Mr Adorye went viral leading to calls for his arrest and interrogation.

Mr Adorye was reportedly invited by the Police on Wednesday over his claims.

Upon arrival at the Ministries Police Station in Accra, he was detained and subsequently processed for Court on Thursday morning.

Mr Adorye was charged with publication of false news.

The Dansoman Circuit Court, presided over by Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, granted the accused bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties one of whom must be justified.

Seven Lawyers, led by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a member of the Legal Team of the Movement for Change, filed the bail application, arguing that their client will not interfere with investigations.

As part of the bail condition, Mr Adorye is to report to the police once every week.

