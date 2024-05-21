Man jailed three months for stealing mobile phone costing GH¢515 and some money

A labourer, Abraham Amissah, alias Ambulance, has been sentenced to three months imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa District Court One for stealing GH¢515 and a Nokia Lumia mobile phone valued at GH ¢1,500.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Douglas Addae told the court presided over by Mr. Charles Owusu Nsiah, that the complainant, Madam Faustina Odoom is a food vendor and resident of Tamso Senkakrom and Amissah lived in the same vicinity.

On March 19, 2024, the owner of the food joint, Asana Fuseini visited the complainant, and her phone was stolen, but she suspected Amissah was behind the theft.

Asana confronted the convict, and he denied any knowledge, but later complained to someone that since Asana had accused him wrongly, he would go to her house at night and insult her.

Sergeant Addae said on March 23, 2024, at about 0130 hours, Asana woke up and found her door opened and her mobile phone and cash sum of GH¢515 were stolen.

The court heard that Asana had a tip-off that Amissah was the one who stole her cash and mobile phone, and that he was seen giving the phone to someone to remove the lock on it.

The prosecutor said on March 25, 2024, the complainant and Asana spotted Amissah at Tamso school junction with a mobile phone in his pocket and she suspected it was her phone.

He said when they got closer Asana removed the mobile phone from Amissah’s pocket, and she realised it was her phone, but the convict snatched it and bolted.

Sergeant Douglas Addae said on March 30, 2024, Amissah went to Asana’s house to handover the SIM cards he removed from her phone and the police were invited to arrest him.

Amissah, in his investigation caution statement, confirmed that he stole the mobile phone, but when the police asked him to produce it, he alleged he got drunk, and the phone was stolen.

Source: GNA