Internal auditors commemorate awareness month in Tamale

Internal Auditors from the five regions in the north have embarked on a procession in Tamale as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Internal Audit awareness creation month, which falls in May, every year.

Mr Abdulai Sani, Northern Regional Internal Auditor, speaking after the procession, said it was to raise awareness that internal auditors existed, played a role to support management to achieve its objectives and sustained mandate.

He said internal auditors were an integral part of Management, whose duty was to ensure that the plans of organisations were achieved.

He noted that risk could impede the success of an organisation, adding internal auditors contributed significantly to reducing risks.

Mr Yakubu Baba Seidu Kamara, North East Regional Internal Auditor, said the presence of internal auditors in an institution was crucial as they took notice of pertinent issues to inform Management to take prompt action.

He said, “Internal auditors play critical role when it comes to the preventive measures rather than waiting for something to happen to be resolved later.”

Mr Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, Acting Chief Director, Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), who participated in the celebration, commended the internal auditors for their dedication and said their work had contributed to the NRCCs attaining their objectives.

Source: GNA