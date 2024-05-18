President remarks over power, threatening – NDC 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is assessing critically the remarks by President Akufo-Addo that he will not relinquish power to someone he once defeated.

According to the NDC, the revelation from the President speaks volumes about his intentions and the potential peril to the nation’s stability.

“Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC addressing a news conference in Accra advised President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to consider any underhanded maneuvers.

He said NDC fully equipped and resolute, prepared to respond with determination to defend the sanctity of their votes and the democratic future of Ghana.

“What the NPP, unfortunately fails to understand is that the NDC stands prepared and vigilant, ready to ensure free and transparent elections, even at the risk of our own lives” he added.

Mr Fif Kwetey also said the NDC were not taking President Akufo-Addo’s remarks lightly and alleged that he might have had assurances from the Electoral Commission.

“If the EC by any chance harbours such plans, then they better revise their notes. They better heed the words of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, spoken during her unveiling at the University of Professional Studies: “A word to the wise is in Assin North”.

“As the General Secretary of the NDC, I assure all Ghanaians that NPP’s machinations will not prevail. They will have no choice but to vacate the Flagstaff House and hand over power smoothly to President John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman in January 2025.”

“The choice is theirs to ensure a peaceful transfer of power from the NPP to the NDC or face the grave consequences of their actions. The 2024 elections represent a patriotic call to duty for every conscientious Ghanaian,” he said.

Source: GNA