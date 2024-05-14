Stakeholders in education urged to fight increasing rate of examination malpractices

Stakeholders in education have been urged to help fight the increasing menace of examination malpractices among Ghanaian learners.

Maulvi Shahid Mahmoud Ahmad, Bono and Bono East Regional Missionary of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission of Ghana, who made the call, said Ghanaians were worried about the way and manner examination malpractices had become part of the education system in the country.

Addressing members of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Managers of Education Units at their general meeting held in Techiman, he said Ghana’s education was regarded as one of the best in Africa and there was the need for all stakeholders to jealously protect it.

“It is time all those who matter in education in Ghana put stringent and effective measures in place to combat the immoral act in the education system to redeem the image of Ghanaian certificate,” he stated.

Maulvi Ahmad entreated the Regional Managers of Education Units to lead the crusade against examination malpractices in mission schools for others to emulate.

“Teachers should sustain the learning interest of the learners to improve education outcomes”, he stressed.

Mr. Abdul-Mumin Abubakar Sampane, President of Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regional Conference of Managers of Education Units, indicated that the conference would do everything within its domain to lead the crusade against examination malpractices in the three regions.

Source: GNA