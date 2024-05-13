Stevie Wonder gets Ghanaian citizenship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted Ghanaian citizenship to the iconic American musician Stevie Wonder on Monday at a ceremony in Accra.

Mr Wonder had indicated in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, another prominent African American talk show host, that he intended to live indefinitely in Ghana to protect his grandchildren and great-grandchildren from racial discrimination in the United States of America.

At a colourful event at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, President Akufo Addo expressed the nation’s gratitude to Mr Wonder for his decision to live in Ghana and for his contribution to the African continent through music.

“By conferring Ghanaian citizenship upon him, we not only recognize his immense talent and achievements, but also acknowledge his deep connection to the African continent, and his tireless efforts to promote unity, solidarity, and cultural exchanges among all peoples of African descent.

“His decision to become a citizen of Ghana is a testament to his profound respect and admiration for our nation’s history, culture, and values,” he said.

The President noted that by becoming a Ghanaian, Mr Wonder had joined several generations of African diasporans who had contributed to the continent’s development.

“Stevie Wonder’s name is synonymous with creativity and the transformative power of music. Throughout his illustrious career, spanning over six (6) decades, he has not only captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world with his soulful melodies and unparalleled talent, but has also used his platform to champion social justice, equality, and human rights.

“From his timeless classics, that have become anthems of hope and inspiration, to his tireless advocacy for the rights of persons with disabilities, Stevie Wonder has touched the lives of countless individuals, and left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness.

“As we welcome Stevie Wonder into the Ghanaian family, let us draw inspiration from his legacy, and strive to build a future where creativity flourishes, diversity is celebrated, and the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood transcend all differences.

“His welcome represents a vivid manifestation of the goals of the Year of Return, which we commemorated, in 2019, as a bridge between the African peoples on both sides of the Atlantic,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo said that granting Ghanaian citizenship to Stevie Wonder underlined the country’s confidence in the enduring spirit of Pan-Africanism and the global African family, as well as “the boundless potential of our continent and all of its descendants.”

“Today’s ceremony brings starkly to mind a favourite and oft-cited statement of the famous Jamaican reggae star, Peter Tosh, who once said, quite rightly, don’t care where you come from, as long as you are a black man, you are an African.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I extend to you, Mr. Stevie Wonder, our heartfelt congratulations and warmest welcome as a citizen of our beloved nation,” he said.

Mr Wonder said the gesture represented a new beginning for him and his family. I thanked the Ghanaian government for it.

Source: GNA