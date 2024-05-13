Nyakrom Youth demonstrate over abandoned bridge, bad road networks  

The Youth of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region have staged a demonstration against government’s failure to address the numerous challenges of the town.

They said several petitions sent to the Government through the District Assembly for the reconstruction of a bridge, upgrading of the town’s health centre, completion of an astro turf project and rehabilitation of road networks in the town had not been responded to.

To register their displeasure, the youth took to the streets of Nyakrom, clad in red and black, carrying placards some of which read: “No bridge no vote, health centre with six beds, and Nyakrom also deserves better social amenities.”

Others were “Male and females sleep in the same ward; No astroturf no Akwambo festival, NPP government has disappointed us, fix the bridge, complete astro turf project, fix Nyakrom town roads.”

The demonstrators blocked the main Swedru/ Nyakrom road for over seven hours, which resulted in heavy traffic with passengers stranded.

Speaking to the media after the demonstration, Mr Bright Mensah, Public Relations Officer, Agona Nyakrom Youth Association, said the demonstration was delayed because they were restrained by the town’s chiefs.

The town lacked good healthcare facility and doctors, with the Nyakrom Health Centre having only six beds with males and females sleeping together in the same ward.

Mr Mensah said a native of the town (whose name he did not mention) started the construction of an Astroturf with his own resources in 2019 but was asked to hand over to the government to complete it, which had been abandoned after five years.

He questioned how the town would unearth its football and other sporting talents if the needed amenities were not provided.

“It is sad that Nyakrom, being the paramount seat of Agonaman, cannot boast of one kilometre of asphalt overlaid road. Almost all the town roads have developed potholes,” he said.

“No political party would be allowed to campaign here if the basic amenities are not provided.”

He urged the authorities to endeavour to undertake the aforementioned projects enhance standards of living in the town and ensure peace.

Source: GNA