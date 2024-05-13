Gadayi and Janet are champions of 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human “Tamale Open”.

Edwin Gadayi and Janet Mensah of the Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region won the seniors races respectively in men and women 100meters at the first show dubbed Tamale Open Meet of the GNPC GFH held at the \Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The two, who participated at the 13th African Games for Ghana were in good form and really thrilled fans as expected and won in good times.

The Tamale Meet which was highly patronized by students from tertiary and SHS was graced by the Minister of Youth & Sports Mr. Mustapha Ussif.

From Tamale the next meet is at the Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, then Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 before the final of finals at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Accra on June 29, 2024.

Here are the full Hand – Time Results

U15 Boys – 100m

1st. Abdul Rahman Mahamudu, Gbewah Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.08s)

2nd. Seidu Mohammed Hardi, Gmariga Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.34s)

3rd. Seidu Abdul Basit, Walewale Shs, North East (12.07s)

U15 Girls – 100m

1st. Mary Kofi, New Generation Club, Upper West (13.15s)

2nd. Baburidei Nima, New Generation Club, Upper West ( 13.31s)

3rd. Dor Martha, Sisco Athletics Club, Northern Club (13.69s)

U18 Boys – 100m

1st. Abdulai Alhassan, Sora Club, Northern Region (10.68s)

2nd. Abdul Adam Wakilu, Sora Club, Northern Region (11.18s)

3rd. Abdul Basit Abdulai, Sora Club, Northern Region (11.31s)

U18 Girls – 100m

1st. Behir Beatrice, Max Speed, Northern Region (12 55s)

2nd. Damba Abigail, Bawa Barracks, Northern Region (13.28s)

3rd. Naparija Ruth, Sisco Athletics Club, Northern Region (13.37s)

Seniors (Males) – 100m

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (10.29s)

2nd. Gabriel Fletcher, UDS, Northern Region (10.49s)

3rd. Francis Kweku Nnuro, UDS, Northern Region (10.65s)

Seniors (Females) – 100m

1st. Janet Mensah, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (11.69s)

2nd. Grace Aduntira, UDS, Northern Region (11.84s)

3rd. Felicia Awudu, UDS, Northern Region (12.22s)

Source: GNA