Azumah thrills boxing fans in exhibition bout

Legendary Azumah Nelson returned to the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years for an exhibition bout against European Union Ambassador Irchad Razaaly at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The bout which was to raise funds for the development of boxing in Ghana, attracted members of the diplomatic corps, stakeholders in boxing and huge patronage from boxing fans.

The three-time world champion Professor Azumah Nelson was inspiring and thrilled fans with his boxing skills, that once made him a dominant force in world boxing.

Razaaly, also demonstrated that, he was a good a boxer and exhibited some combinations to the excitement of the fans.

At the end of the three rounds, the fight was declared a draw with Nelson, saying he wished he could give fans more but was tired.

The retired boxing icon was the toast of the fans throughout the three rounds.

He advised the youth to shun negative lives and focused on their education and career.

Ambassador Razaaly whose corner was directed by Coach Torado Bruce said boxing has brought Europe and Ghana together, in a positive way.

In other bouts, Dalvin Nelson, son of the legend, Azumah Nelson who quit boxing for some time was one of the winners on the night as he put up a great show to stop Philip Quansah in a Lightweight contest.

Delvin who once said “Dadabas don’t box” looked very transformed in his outing as he punched and dodged very well on the night.

In other undercards Mohammed Ablor, a nephew of Azumah and speedy Wesley Ayibonte were exciting to watch, likewise Prince ‘The ‘Buzz’ Larbie and Desmond Pappoe in the juvenile bouts.

Light Flyweight Kelvin Addy fought Kelvin Amartey in an action-packed bout, while African Games medalist Theophilus Allotey proved his experience against hard working Nii Noi Dowuona in their Flyweight contest.

Bantamweights Stephen Armah and Wisdom Barnor displayed, likewise Israel Commey and David Ankrah in a Lightwelterweight contest.

Henry Malm was tested by Rexford Cofie in a Light Middleweight fray, while Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’ was shocked to draw by Benedict ‘White Warrior’ Badu.

Janet Acquah of the Black Hitters defeated teammate Adelaide Djarbatey.

Jon Power also increased his unbeaten record to nine wins, while Freezy Mcbones knocked out Gabriel Adoko in the Light Heavyweight bout.

Source: GNA