Bawumia promises loans for artisans to expand businesses

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, has pledged to ensure that artisans have access to loans to help them expand their businesses under his presidency.

According to him, artisans and other informal workers constituted greater majority of the country’s economy, so it was necessary to support them with loans to expand and accelerate economic growth.

He said this in an engagement with artisans and mechanics at Sefwi-Wiawso as part of his campaign tour of the Western North Region.

Dr Bawumia said: “In as much as my government had introduced a successful TEVET education, there is the need to do more by giving you artisans and others loans to expand and train more youth in this area.”

He also assured of putting up hostels to accommodate apprentices to make life easier for them during their learning period.

The NPP Presidential candidate stated that “The Free Senior High School (SHS), which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) then described as 419 prior to the 2016 elections had helped increased enrolment among girls in SHS.”

He mentioned that the Western North Region had benefited from the digitization agenda by the NPP administration such as a drone delivery centre at Wiawso.

The flag bearer, as part of his Western North Regional campaign tour, engaged with the Regional House of Chiefs, the clergy, market women, drivers, students and rounded it up with a youth connect Town Hall meeting at Sefwi-Dwenase.

He was accompanied by the party’s National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, the Regional Minister, Mr Dan Botwe, Mr Benjamin Assuah, former Western North Regional NPP Chairman, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Wiawso and other party big wigs.

Source: GNA