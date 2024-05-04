Ghana tourist arrivals exceed 1.4 million in 2023 – Tourism report

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has launched the 2023 Tourism Report in Accra.

The report, which is mostly based on primary data collection is a valuable resource to help stakeholders better appreciate the contribution of tourism to society and how to identify opportunities for growth.

The 2023 tourism report titled, “Strong Recovery” offers data and perspective for all stakeholders, academia, and research institutions with data for teaching and learning.

It also serves as a good reference and resource point not only for the tourism industry but for the country to help in policy formulation.

In a presentation at the launch, Mr Spencer Doku, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, GTA, indicated that domestic tourism had increased by 48.9 per cent, reaching 1.4 million in 2023, adding that the number of licensed formal facilities had also risen by 7.63 per cent.

He said the introduction of “See Ghana, Feel Ghana, and Wear Ghana” campaign had also promoted domestic tourism.

According to him, in 2023, arrivals reached 1,148,002, 25 per cent, an increase over the previous years, indicating strong recovery.

Mr Doku added that “following the renovation and the eventual reopening of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, it has become the premier tourist destination,” saying the transformation of the park had resulted in in huge gain.

“The total visitation for the period was 208,577, representing 15 per cent of national total domestic arrivals,” he added.

He said in 2023, domestic arrivals exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels by 110 per cent, indicating a strong recovery, 83 per cent of residents, totalling 1,161,474 dominated the visits while non-residents accounted for 17 per cent.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA , while launching the report stated that “as we reflect on the findings of the 2023 Tourism Report, we are reminded of the resilience and tenacity demonstrated by our industry in the face of unprecedented global challenges.”

“Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana’s tourism sector has shown remarkable adaptability, emerging stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

According to him, from rigorous health and safety protocols to the promotion of domestic tourism, his outfit had remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive tourism ecosystem.

Mr Agyemang said there was the need to build upon the momentum generated by the findings of the report, adding that “by harnessing the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we could unlock the full potential of Ghana’s tourism sector and position the nation as a premier destination on the global stage.”

He therefore urged Ghanaians to rededicate themselves to the noble cause of promoting and preserving Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, saying “together, we can ensure that the legacy we leave for future generations is one of prosperity, sustainability, and inclusivity.”

Source: GNA